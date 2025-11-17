Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem blasted the US draft resolution set to be brought before the UN Security Council, claiming it does not serve the goal of stability in the Gaza Strip.

Qassem stated that Hamas seeks a Security Council resolution that will protect the "Palestinian nation’s" right to self-determination and prevent a war against the Gaza Strip or Israeli military operations in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem.

According to him, the United States is trying to appease a few countries, by means of nonbinding statements. The alternative, Qassem added, should be the approval of a resolution that strengthens the ceasefire and orders the deployment of an international peacekeeping force to the Gaza Strip.

Hamas’ official newspaper, Falastin, warned of the dangers posed by the American draft resolution. Iyad al-Qarra, a journalist affiliated with Hamas, said the US aims to reshape the Gaza Strip under the guise of humanitarian assistance.

Al-Qarra noted that the essence of the proposal is to disarm the Gaza Strip through international forces who would be granted broad authorities, while at the same time, Israel would not be required to commit to a definite timetable for its withdrawal from Gaza.

According to him, this would mean long-term political and security oversight over Gaza, while the "Palestinian" right to self-determination is delayed and replaced by a transitional administration without Palestinian sovereignty.

Al-Qarra expressed hope that Algeria’s stance in the Security Council would help block the attempt to internationalize the arrangement in the Gaza Strip.