Bar Kuperstein, who was recently released from captivity in Gaza, is calling on the public to join him tomorrow (Friday) at 10:00 a.m. in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv for a special tefillin-wearing event dedicated to the return of the bodies of the hostages who were murdered when they were kidnapped or in captivity.

Kuperstein said the gathering represents the fulfillment of a personal dream after spending two years in captivity without the ability to put on tefillin. The event, he explained, will serve as a symbol of unity and a call for the return of all the murdered whose bodies remain in Gaza.

“Dear people of Israel, for two years I was in captivity, two years I dreamed every day and prayed every day to put on tefillin,” Kuperstein said.

“Tomorrow, Friday at 10:00 a.m., I am organizing a mass tefillin-wearing for the release of all our brothers who are still held there in captivity. Come with me, help me fulfill this dream, come pray with me - we will put on tefillin together for the release of all our hostages who are still there.”