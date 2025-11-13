The Trump Administration is seeking to designate four Antifa-linked organizations as foreign terrorist organizations, Fox News Digital reported.

The designations will apply to Antifa Ost, the International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self Defense, which State Department officials stated “use force against those they identify as opponents of their Marxist and anarchist projects.”

The four organizations operate in Germany, Italy, and Greece and have been accused of carrying out dozens of violent attacks in the last few years, including bombings and shootings.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated: “The anarchists, Marxists, and violent extremists of Antifa have waged a terror campaign in the United States and across the Western world for decades, carrying out bombings, beatings, shootings, and riots in service of their extreme agenda."

He added: “The State Department is committed to identifying and dismantling these terror networks that conspire to ruthlessly suppress the will of the people and violently undermine the very foundations of the United States and Western Civilization.”

The terrorist designation would allow the US to apply sanctions against the organizations, ban the entry of members of the organizations, and prosecute US citizens who provide them with material support.