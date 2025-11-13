Jihadi- and Antifa-style violent mobs are on the move everywhere in the West. The keffiyehs they wear are their "brand," their politics reduced to a slogan, a meme, a flashing neon sign. Their intention is to subdue, terrify, intimidate, disrupt, and dominate civilian life on every continent, and in most countries.

These raging, storming, swarms interrupt campus lectures and conferences, assail individuals on streets, attack fans of Israeli sports teams, cancel both conservative and pro-Israel speakers, smash windows, occupy buildings, destroy all expectations of civility in the public square.



They are not exercising their free speech rights, and they are not entitled to First Amendment protection, at least not in the United States. These mobs are Brown Shirts in action; they are performing Kristallnacht over and over again. They are bullies--and are therefore cowards who never act alone, and, in masking, refuse to be held accountable for their actions.



In a recent (November 5th) incident at Toronto Metropolitan University, Students for Justice in Palestine, an anti-Israel group of rioters, Mamdani's chosen group, violently broke into the school lobby. Using a drill bit, they smashed the glass and gained entry. Former IDF veterans were due to speak. Thank God they were there.

One burly IDF fellow pushed a number of rioters (make sure to watch it till the end) out the door. (I want his training! And his fearlessness.)



I noted that the attackers were the ones who kept screaming as if they were the victims. Remarkable really. This parallels the entire propaganda campaign in which the Iranian, Qatari, and Soros-funded Jihadists are portrayed as allegedly suffering from Israeli "apartheid," "occupation," and "genocide."



Oh, what a neat trick that is, a total reversal of reality, a projection of their own crimes onto their real victims--Jews, Christians, and the West. Hamas/Hezbollah/Palestinian Islamic Jihad, etc. are the attackers, whose aim is to genocidally exterminate all the Jews who live in the Jewish state--as well as the Jewish state itself--just as Muslim countries did to Arab, North African, and Central Asian Jews who, for centuries, had lived there and enriched their Muslim hosts, before they were arrested, murdered, and exiled, their businesses and properties confiscated.



In Gaza and in Yehuda and Shomron, similar Islamist swarming behavior has long been normalized and has almost been entirely neutralized. But the amount of constant warfare required for Israeli survival is quite considerable. This is exactly what Islamic clans and Islamic religious sects do. They feud constantly. The only way to defeat them, which we must do, is to make the pay a price. We must "fight fire with fire." (They must learn they will not leave unscathed. Jews must fight back, see the late Prof. Dov Fischer's article here,ed.)



Our greatest Torah scholars and our greatest military minds must advise us on how to do this.