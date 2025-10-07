Soldier Yosef Chaim Rabuch was killed on Monday night in Kiryat Arba by a Border Police soldier in Kiryat Arba.

Rabuch is the son of Rabbi Eliyahu and Rachel Rabuch, and he lived in Kiryat Arba. "Upon learning of the incident, the council contacted the security, welfare and emergency agencies to provide assistance to the family at this difficult time," the Kiryat Arba council said. "We share in the family's deep sorrow, embrace the parents, siblings and all relatives, and will be at their disposal for any need."

According to the initial findings of the investigation, the two were close friends and were preparing to go out together for the evening. While the officer was showing his friend his weapon, the gun discharged a live round, striking the soldier. The victim was evacuated to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

New details reported by Ynet indicate that the fatal shot was fired from a long weapon, not a discharged bullet as initially suspected. According to testimonies, the fallen soldier made a shooting gesture with his fingers, apparently in jest, prompting the officer to respond by firing his weapon.

Associates of the soldier said he had suffered a serious attack several months ago. Witnesses added that the tragic incident occurred in front of the soldier’s fiancée.

Last June a 17-year-old boy in Petah Tikva was killed by a bullet fired from a legally owned weapon belonging to his sister, a soldier. He was pronounced dead at Beilinson Hospital after being rushed there by Magen David Adom teams.