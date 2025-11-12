If the terrorists currently trapped in a tunnel in the Al-Genina neighborhood of Rafah agree to disarm and commit to ceasing all terrorist activity, Israel will allow them to exit, a senior Israeli official told Channel 12 News.

According to the report, the proposed solution is being explored in coordination with the United States and is the focus of discussions held by US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Jared Kushner, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. American officials confirmed that Washington is involved in efforts to resolve the crisis, and sources in Jerusalem have conveyed that Israel is interested in ending the conflict in Rafah as soon as possible.

The framework under consideration includes the surrender of the Hamas operatives trapped in the tunnel, the handing over of their weapons, a pardon, and exile to a third country, with the option of returning to Gaza after several years.

However, sources involved in the talks noted that, so far, no third country has agreed to accept the Hamas operatives, making it difficult to implement the arrangement.

Despite the unresolved disagreements, sources involved in the negotiations expressed cautious optimism, saying the Rafah crisis could be resolved in the coming days.

Responding to the report, a diplomatic source commented that, as of now, “there is no agreed-upon solution regarding the terrorists in Rafah.”