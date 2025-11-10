Central Command Chief, Major General Avi Blot, has officially approved the jurisdictional boundaries for 13 newly established communities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, as well as for Sa-Nur in Samaria, which is slated for restoration in the near future.

The plan, developed by the Settlement Administration under Yehuda Eliyahu within the Ministry of Defense, moved forward under the oversight of Defense Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

This step marks a significant phase in the formal recognition and regulation of young communities, paving the way for legal planning, development, and infrastructure work.

The newly defined jurisdictions are as follows:

Benjamin region: Achiya, Harsha, Migron, Nofei Prat, Adi Ad, Shvut Rachel.

Samaria region: Sa-Nur, Havot Yair, Tal Menashe, Maoz Tzvi.

Jordan Valley: Giv’onit, Ir HaTmarim, Gadi.

Defining jurisdiction is a crucial legal and administrative step for transforming a young village into a recognized and regulated community, enabling full planning and development processes.

Minister Smotrich said, “This is a major step toward formalizing communities and integrating them as an inseparable part of the State of Israel. Establishing new jurisdictional boundaries provides stability, allows for planning and development, and strengthens community blocs in the heart of the country.”

He added, “We continue to act consistently, responsibly, and with deep conviction to ensure that every village becomes a strong, regulated, and thriving community. This is Zionism at its best, a national responsibility, and the historic justice of a generation returning to build its homeland.”

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan called the move “a step toward correcting a major injustice, and above all, a profoundly Zionist initiative. This is an unprecedentedly important move for both community growth and national security. The only way to restore security to the State of Israel is to renew Jewish residence in northern Samaria, as the Israeli government has determined.”