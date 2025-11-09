Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was subjected to an antisemitic slur while filming content in Starkville, Mississippi on Friday, reported the New York Post.

Portnoy was recording one of his signature “One Bite” pizza reviews outside what appeared to be Boardtown Pizza near Mississippi State University when a passerby shouted “F***k the Jews” toward him. The comment was immediately condemned by bystanders.

“Why don’t you come in the camera, buddy?” Portnoy, who is Jewish, responded, gesturing for the man to approach. The individual then walked up to Portnoy and his cameraman, engaging in a brief, inaudible exchange before walking away.

“That was awful,” one woman said in the video. Another shouted, “F***k you, get out of here,” at the man who made the antisemitic remark. His identity remains unknown.

Warning: This video contains offensive language



This marks the second time this year Portnoy has faced antisemitic abuse while filming. In June, while reviewing pizza outside Terrazza in Toronto, a similar slur was directed at him.