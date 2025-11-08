Amid preparations for Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s upcoming visit to the White House in ten days, a senior member of the Saudi royal family has stated that while normalization with Israel is not currently on the agenda, a significant American effort is expected to “lay the groundwork” for renewing the process.

Speaking to Kan News, the source said the US administration aims to use the visit to restart a political dialogue between Riyadh and Jerusalem, similar to the talks held prior to the October 7 massacre.

“The goal is to thaw the ice between the countries,” he said, adding that this is a US initiative aimed at narrowing the gaps created by the war in Gaza and bringing the sides closer together.

However, the Saudi official clarified that Riyadh’s position remains unchanged and that it is still committed to a fundamental condition for any advancement in relations with Israel: progress on a two-state solution.

“In our view, that’s what will ensure that wars like this one don’t happen every five years,” the source told Kan News, emphasizing that the kingdom sees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as a critical component of any future normalization.

According to the report, the upcoming visit by bin Salman is expected to include in-depth discussions with US President Donald Trump and his team on security, economic, and regional issues, as well as the question of expanding the circle of Arab nations maintaining ties with Israel-an initiative the Saudi royal family has been evaluating with great caution since the outbreak of the war.