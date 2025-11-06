Reuters reported on Thursday afternoon that the United States is preparing to establish a new military base in the Damascus area, with the aim of overseeing the security agreement currently being formed between Syria and Israel.

The base is expected to be established in southern Syria on territory that is to be demilitarized under the agreement.

American officials told Reuters that technical tests have already been conducted on site, including a landing of a C-130 transport aircraft, to ensure the airstrip in the area meets the US military's requirements.

According to a Western military source, the Pentagon has accelerated preparations to establish the base over the past two months and sent teams to survey the area. Two Syrian officers said the parties are now discussing the technical aspects of its operation-for logistical, intelligence and humanitarian needs, as well as for aircraft refueling.

However, it was emphasized that Syria will retain sovereignty over the territory even though the base is operated by the United States.