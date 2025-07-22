The Israeli passport has risen in the global rankings, even as the American passport continues its gradual decline in power.

According to the latest Henley & Partners Passport Index, based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Israel now ranks 18th worldwide, granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 168 destinations. Although this marks a drop of two destinations since January—following travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives and Mauritania—Israel has nonetheless climbed one place overall due to shifts in other countries’ rankings.

Singapore maintains its lead with access to 193 destinations, followed by Japan and South Korea, each with 190. European nations continue to dominate the top ten, while the United States has slipped to 10th place, with visa-free access to 182 countries—a one-place drop since the start of the year and a significant fall from its position at the top a decade ago.

India recorded the most notable improvement, jumping eight places in just six months. Saudi Arabia also saw a sharp rise in the number of destinations it has opened to tourists, helping it move up to 54th place. China, meanwhile, has expanded its visa-free access significantly, now offering entry to 75 countries—four times more than five years ago.

Not all countries fared well: Venezuela plummeted 15 spots, and the US has lost eight places over the past decade. The trend reflects a deeper geopolitical shift, with traditional Western powers tightening entry policies and losing ground to more diplomatically active and dynamic nations.

Daniel Shmeilin, head of the Israeli office of Henley & Partners, remarked, “A passport has become more than just a travel document—it’s a symbol of diplomatic strength. In an era of global uncertainty, strategic mobility and citizenship planning are more vital than ever.”