Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, one of the leading figures in the Lithuanian-haredi community, on Wednesday approved in principle the advancement of a Draft Law proposed by Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair MK Boaz Bismuth.

The decision came following an extended meeting with senior Degel Hatorah officials MKs Moshe Gafni, Uri Maklev, Yaakov Asher, and former MK Yitzhak Pindrus, during which the proposal was presented in detail.

This marks a significant signal from the haredi spiritual leadership, indicating a willingness to cooperate with the legislative process.

However, there are still several clauses which Rabbi Hirsch considers problematic. Degel Hatorah clarified that these will be addressed during upcoming discussions in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Also on Wednesday morning, Rabbi Hirsch this morning with several members of Degel Hatorah’s Council of Torah Sages, emphasizing the need to preserve the status of Torah study while maintaining unity within the ultra-Orthodox community around the proposed arrangement.

According to sources within the movement, Rabbi Hirsch reiterated during the meetings that the guiding principle remains unchanged: to allow all Torah students to continue studying without disruption.

Meanwhile, opposition to Bismuth’s proposal is also emerging within the coalition. On Tuesday the Knesset held an emergency conference against the plan, attended by former Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chair MK Yuli Edelstein, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel and soldiers' organizations. Edelstein criticized strongly: “We should not accept this decree of evil. The IDF cannot be a 'small, smart army' - it must be a large, smart army.”

Haskel stated that she intends to vote against the law, announcing publicly: “The current conscription framework does not meet the IDF’s requirements. I’m informing the coalition: You do not have a majority. Seven MKs will vote against the law, and it will not pass.”