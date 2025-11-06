Egypt’s head of public diplomacy, Diaa Rashwan, has claimed that US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan does not necessarily require disarming Hamas completely.

According to him, “Trump’s plan addresses the issue of disarming Hamas or ‘freezing’ its weapons to defensive or offensive arms - and this matter is subject to negotiation.”

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Rashwan added: “If an international force is required to collect weapons [from Hamas and other Palestinian Arab factions], it would place the international force in a serious dilemma and facing a big problem.”

“I do not believe any country, Arab or non-Arab, would agree to take on this task, as it could lead to clashes or gunfights.”