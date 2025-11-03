תיעוד: חיסול מחבל בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Monday struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Ali Hadid, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the terrorist has "advanced numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel, and recently, he has continued attempts to reestablish Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites."

Additionally, earlier today (Monday), the IDF struck and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in the Ayta ash Shab area.

The terrorist was observed attempting to gather intelligence on IDF troops.