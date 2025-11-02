Six out of the top ten richest people in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, are Jewish, after Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell moved into tenth place in the prestigious list on Monday.

Dell, estimated to be worth $164 billion, joins the top ten list that is topped by Elon Musk (estimated to be worth $469B).

Following Musk in second place is the highest-ranking Jew on the list, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, at an estimated net worth of $323 billion.

Coming in third place is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is followed by three Jews in succession: Alphabet Co-founder Larry Page, worth $244B; Meta (Facebook) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, worth $229B; and Alphabet Co-founder Sergey Brin, worth $228B.

The other two Jewish billionaires in the top ten are former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, worth $178B, at number eight, and, as mentioned, Michael Dell, at tenth place.