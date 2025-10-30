“Every living creature loves itself, and as soon as it is born strives to preserve itself” - Cicero.

Cicero, fortunately for himself, was not familiar with the concept of Identity Politics, Critical Race Theory, Institutional Racism, Intersectionality, “White Privilege/ Male Privilege”, otherwise he would certainly have changed his mind.

He did not yet know that a new race of people would appear that would not strive to preserve itself but to voluntarily sacrifice themselves in the name of what it sees as universal progress, personified in Muslim migrants, BLM and, of course, “Free Palestine.”

In Israel, this race has multiplied in an extraordinary way, and even 7.10 could not change its nature. Recently two Israeli women decided to defend Arabs in Mukhmas , east of Ramallah from “noar ha’gvaot” (“Hilltop Youth”). They were injured by stones thrown by Jews and evacuated to an Israeli hospital.

Let's think about it: two young women put themselves in huge danger TWICE. First, they travel to an Arab village, where they can at the very least easily become the target of sexual aggression by those they protect. Second, they get involved into a direct conflict between groups of armed men.

This anomaly, a challenge to the basic instinct of self-preservation is, of course, not just an Israeli phenomenon. Masochism has become the norm in Western civilization.

The story of Robert Fisk from The Independent provides a textbook example. In Pakistan he was severely beaten by Afghan refugees. His reaction was forgiveness and understanding. He pointed out that their “brutality was entirely the product of others, of us, of we who had armed their struggle against the Russians and ignored their pain and laughed at their civil war and then armed and paid them again for the ‘War for Civilization’ just a few miles away and then bombed their homes and ripped up their families and called them ‘collateral damage.’”

In 2008, Italian activist and co-founder of the ISM, Vittorio Arrigoni, 36, arrived in Gaza on a boat which broke Israel's blockade to help “Palestinians”. He had the Arabic word for 'resistance' (مقاومة, muqāwama) tattooed on his right arm. He was seized by Salafist radicals and executed .

After mass gang rapes in Cologne on New Year's Eve, Mayor Henriette Reker urged young women and girls to remain at ‘an arm's length’ from strangers, that is, apparently wear body-covering clothing (possibly burkas?). Not long before this, Recker herself was stabbed and seriously wounded whilst campaigning to become mayor.

In October 2015, a young activist of the ‘No Borders’ group who went to a refugee camp to help Sudanese refugees was brutally raped. Her friends recommended that she not report it to the police .

In December 2015, a gay person in Sweden took pity on two young refugees in a park, inviting them to his home and offering food and clothing. This was the very last good deed in his life. Moroccans (aged 16 and 19), raped their benefactor, beat him to death and then dressed him in women’s clothes and strangled him with a dead snake , which they found in the park. (It is difficult to find a more symbolic story of the end of Western civilization than this one).

In early April 2016, a Norwegian politician Karsten Nordal Hauken, who helped immigrants from the Third World, invited a refugee from Somalia to his home . After getting food and shelter the asylum seeker decided that all this was not enough for him and raped Nordal.

For Karsten it was a “serious trauma”: he fell into depression, became addicted to alcohol and drugs and needed to see a psychologist. His rapist was arrested and sent to prison (which, given the state of prisons in Norway, resembled a five-star hotel). Five years later, after a lengthy trial, the Norwegian authorities decided to extradite the migrant to his historical homeland. For the long-suffering Hauken, this decision was another trauma.

In an interview with the Norwegian TV channel NRK, he said that he felt pain and bitterness. “I had a strong feeling of guilt and responsibility. I was the reason that he would not be in Norway anymore but rather sent to a dark uncertain future in Somalia.’ He also added that ‘I see him mostly like a product of an unfair world, a product of an upbringing marked by war and despair’.

These stories are not an exception to the rule; they are already the norm. Many on social media are sarcastically asking whether countless 'WOKE' shouting for a "Free Palestine" know what would await them if they found themselves in Gaza. I'm convinced they do. They know, and they're ready to sacrifice themselves. Because this is a new quasi-religion that demands voluntary human sacrifices in the name of ‘universal progress and justice’.

The social experiment was a success. Look around: Mice save cats; hares defend foxes; sheep help wolves. Cicero would certainly have been quite astonished to encounter such a phenomenon.