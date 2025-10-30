“Every living creature loves itself, and as soon as it is born strives to preserve itself” - Cicero.
Cicero, fortunately for himself, was not familiar with the concept of Identity Politics, Critical Race Theory, Institutional Racism, Intersectionality, “White Privilege/ Male Privilege”, otherwise he would certainly have changed his mind.
He did not yet know that a new race of people would appear that would not strive to preserve itself but to voluntarily sacrifice themselves in the name of what it sees as universal progress, personified in Muslim migrants, BLM and, of course, “Free Palestine.”
In Israel, this race has multiplied in an extraordinary way, and even 7.10 could not change its nature. Recently two Israeli women decided to defend Arabs in Mukhmas, east of Ramallah from “noar ha’gvaot” (“Hilltop Youth”). They were injured by stones thrown by Jews and evacuated to an Israeli hospital.
Let's think about it: two young women put themselves in huge danger TWICE. First, they travel to an Arab village, where they can at the very least easily become the target of sexual aggression by those they protect. Second, they get involved into a direct conflict between groups of armed men.
This anomaly, a challenge to the basic instinct of self-preservation is, of course, not just an Israeli phenomenon. Masochism has become the norm in Western civilization.
- The story of Robert Fisk from The Independent provides a textbook example. In Pakistan he was severely beaten by Afghan refugees. His reaction was forgiveness and understanding. He pointed out that their “brutality was entirely the product of others, of us, of we who had armed their struggle against the Russians and ignored their pain and laughed at their civil war and then armed and paid them again for the ‘War for Civilization’ just a few miles away and then bombed their homes and ripped up their families and called them ‘collateral damage.’”
- In 2008, Italian activist and co-founder of the ISM, Vittorio Arrigoni, 36, arrived in Gaza on a boat which broke Israel's blockade to help “Palestinians”. He had the Arabic word for 'resistance' (مقاومة, muqāwama) tattooed on his right arm. He was seized by Salafist radicals and executed.
- After mass gang rapes in Cologne on New Year's Eve, Mayor Henriette Reker urged young women and girls to remain at ‘an arm's length’ from strangers, that is, apparently wear body-covering clothing (possibly burkas?). Not long before this, Recker herself was stabbed and seriously wounded whilst campaigning to become mayor.
- In October 2015, a young activist of the ‘No Borders’ group who went to a refugee camp to help Sudanese refugees was brutally raped. Her friends recommended that she not report it to the police.
- In December 2015, a gay person in Sweden took pity on two young refugees in a park, inviting them to his home and offering food and clothing. This was the very last good deed in his life. Moroccans (aged 16 and 19), raped their benefactor, beat him to death and then dressed him in women’s clothes and strangled him with a dead snake, which they found in the park. (It is difficult to find a more symbolic story of the end of Western civilization than this one).
- In early April 2016, a Norwegian politician Karsten Nordal Hauken, who helped immigrants from the Third World, invited a refugee from Somalia to his home. After getting food and shelter the asylum seeker decided that all this was not enough for him and raped Nordal.
For Karsten it was a “serious trauma”: he fell into depression, became addicted to alcohol and drugs and needed to see a psychologist. His rapist was arrested and sent to prison (which, given the state of prisons in Norway, resembled a five-star hotel). Five years later, after a lengthy trial, the Norwegian authorities decided to extradite the migrant to his historical homeland. For the long-suffering Hauken, this decision was another trauma.
In an interview with the Norwegian TV channel NRK, he said that he felt pain and bitterness. “I had a strong feeling of guilt and responsibility. I was the reason that he would not be in Norway anymore but rather sent to a dark uncertain future in Somalia.’ He also added that ‘I see him mostly like a product of an unfair world, a product of an upbringing marked by war and despair’.
- In July 2016, 24-year-old Selin Gören, national spokeswoman of the left-wing youth movement Solid in Germany, “was ambushed late at night in a playground” by migrants from Iraq and “was forced to perform a sex act on her attackers”. In spite of it she did not disclose the Arabic or Farsi names of the rapists to the police out of fear of fueling racism against refugees.
- In August 2018, a group of American cyclists travelled to Tajikistan. They wanted to prove to themselves and the whole world that evil does not exist, that all people are good and the stories about Muslim terrorists are only a scarecrow for stupid children. They were riding bicycles when a car crashed into them at full speed. Those who survived were later murdered by people shouting “Allah Akbar”.
- In December 2018, 37-year-old Canadian Edith Blais and her Italian companion Luca Tacchetto were captured by jihadis in Burkina Faso while touring the region. They were held in the desert in northern Mali for 15 months before fleeing one night on foot. But …she justified her abductors. “They don’t have anything, they’re very poor and they don’t understand they’re doing wrong,” she said.
- In February 2020, an 18-year-old Swedish teen was subjected to heinous bullying by migrants, who, among other things, urinated on his face and forced him to open his mouth while doing so. But, according to Mikael Damberg -Sweden’s Social Democratic Minister of the Interior, the young migrants did so “because they feel hopeless and like they do not belong in society”.
- After the massacre in Würzburg in June 2021, in which a Somali man who was screaming “Allahu akbar!”, murdered three women in a shop and seriously injured five others, including an eleven-year-old girl, Würzburg’s mayor Christian Schuchardt (Christian Social Union, CSU) said that “the Somali community is now deeply insecure”. ‘How would you feel as a foreigner in our city?’, he asked.
- On 31 December 2024, Imogen, a 19-old British girl, became victim of the mass sexual assault attack at Piazza del Duomo, Milan, when she brought in the new year with friends. According to Italian news agency ANSA, the men were identified as young North African men. Eyewitnesses reported that they were carrying Palestinian Arab flags. Imogen didn't let them be harmed. ‘It is a total, blatant lie, to claim that our group were attacked by men holding Palestinian flags,’ Imogen said.
- In October 2025, Izaro, a young woman from Bilbao (Spain) was raped by a Malian migrant. After she shared her story publicly, conservative party Vox wrote on X: “This is how these scoundrels operate. …We urgently need to close borders, even more so to eradicate this irrational do-gooderism. A firm hand, or the system will never work.” Rather than directing her criticism toward the left's facilitating the mass arrival of criminals, Izaro took aim at the Vox party, blamed it as those who “spread racist junk propaganda”.
These stories are not an exception to the rule; they are already the norm. Many on social media are sarcastically asking whether countless 'WOKE' shouting for a "Free Palestine" know what would await them if they found themselves in Gaza. I'm convinced they do. They know, and they're ready to sacrifice themselves. Because this is a new quasi-religion that demands voluntary human sacrifices in the name of ‘universal progress and justice’.
The social experiment was a success. Look around: Mice save cats; hares defend foxes; sheep help wolves. Cicero would certainly have been quite astonished to encounter such a phenomenon.