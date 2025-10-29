תיעוד: חיסול מחבל שהשתתף בטבח צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Tuesday night, in response to Hamas’ blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement yesterday (Tuesday), the IDF and ISA, guided by IDF intelligence, carried out precise strikes against dozens of Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

The targets struck included key terrorists, observation posts, weapons production warehouses, launch posts, underground tunnels, and mortar shell firing posts.

In addition, the IDF conducted strike attempts targeting three terrorists at the rank of battalion commander, two terrorists at the rank of deputy battalion commander, and sixteen terrorists at the rank of company commander.

Within the past 24 hours, dozens of terrorists from the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip were targeted.

Among those targeted and eliminated were terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory during the massacre of October 7th: Muhammad Isa, who served as the commander of a Nukhba platoon; Fawwaz ‘Uwayda, who served as the commander of a Nukhba terrorist cell; and terrorists from the Mujahideen terrorist organization, Muhammad Abu Shari‘a and Nidal Abu Shari‘a.

In a precise strike, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Hatem Maher Mousa Qudra, a Nukhba company commander in northern Khan Yunis who led the infiltration into Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha during Hamas’ brutal October 7th massacre.

Hatem Maher Mousa Qudra IDF spokesperson

The IDF stressed: "The IDF and ISA will continue to respond firmly and act decisively to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel."