A bus driver in his 70s employed by the “Extra” bus company, was stabbed Tuesday night during his shift.

The driver, who drives Line 16 in Netanya, was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen by three teenagers.

Despite his severe injuries, the driver managed to drive himself to the city's Laniado Hospital in the city. He underwent several surgeries and is currently hospitalized in serious condition, sedated and on a ventilator.

In response, the Extra drivers’ committee and the National Bus Drivers Organization, under the National Labor Federation, announced a strike to protest the increasing violence against drivers. The organization said additional protest measures would be taken in the coming week for the purpose of ensuring the drivers' safety.

Ofer Sitruck, chairman of the Extra workers’ committee, stated: “We’ve had enough already. We will hold a broad strike until the afternoon to protest this disgrace. The day when a driver will be murdered is already here - we must put a stop to this outrage.”