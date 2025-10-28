At the conclusion of another speech attacking Israel, Francesca Albanese - the UN Special Rapporteur on the so-called "Occupied Palestinian Territories" - was confronted with legal documents enabling a lawsuit against her, following her denial of the sexual terror attacks carried out by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The incident, which caused significant embarrassment for Albanese, was discussed in an interview with Attorney Hillel Neuer, Director of UN Watch, who has compiled extensive evidence regarding her conduct.

"She is a very dangerous woman - not only to Israel but to the world," said Neuer. "Her UN mandate, established in 1993, is to investigate only Israel’s alleged violations. When Hamas, Islamic Jihad, or the Palestinian Authority commit atrocities, they are ignored - only Israel is targeted."

Neuer explained that Albanese was appointed in 2022 precisely because of her record of anti-Israel activism. "She’s not a lawyer but a jurist. She worked for two years at UNRWA - an agency taken over by Hamas in Gaza - where she engaged in anti-Israel propaganda. Later, she wrote several books attacking Israel. In 2014 she posted that the US government is controlled by the ‘Jewish lobby,’ a blatantly antisemitic statement reminiscent of the 1930s."

According to Neuer, UN Watch exposed videos of Albanese accusing Israel of genocide even before her appointment. "The UN knew exactly what it was getting - and she continues to accuse Israel of genocide and fabricated crimes," he said.

"Someone in her position should act as a serious academic investigator, following an ethical code. Instead, every Hamas falsehood is spread by her on social media as if it were an official UN statement. On October 7, her first response on Twitter was that Hamas’ actions shouldn’t be condemned, claiming they were a ‘reaction’ to Israeli oppression."

"Since then, she has denied the rapes and other atrocities committed by Hamas. In effect, she serves as Hamas’s spokesperson at the UN," said Neuer. He noted that Albanese continues to lecture at leading US universities, invited by their administrations. Her conduct has drawn condemnation from Germany, Canada, and France, though, as Neuer put it, "In today’s climate it’s difficult to stop the flood of antisemitism, often disguised as anti-Zionism."

Neuer revealed that Albanese was due to present a special report to the UN but is barred from entering the United States following a UN Watch campaign urging sanctions. Senator Marco Rubio announced measures including a travel ban, financial restrictions, and credit limitations.

The latest incident occurred in South Africa, where Albanese addressed a Nelson Mandela Foundation conference. Two months earlier, the group Christians and Jews United for Israel filed a lawsuit against her in a federal court in Colorado, after she published a report accusing Israel of genocide and listing companies tied to Israel as accomplices. The group claimed the report defamed them by portraying them as war criminals.

Neuer said that Albanese’s legal immunity expired at the end of her initial three-year term. “UN rules allow an automatic extension unless complaints are filed. In her case, we submitted several, including one from Israel’s ambassador in Geneva and objections from Argentina, the US, and the Netherlands.”

He added that the UN official handling the issue referred the complaints to a sympathetic internal committee. “The Colorado court has not yet heard the case but has already ruled that Albanese no longer enjoys immunity - which allowed the lawsuit to proceed.”

“At the South Africa conference,” Neuer recounted, “as she stepped off the stage, a local legal representative tried to hand her the lawsuit papers, as required under US law. Her bodyguards tried to block it, and it remains unclear whether the documents reached her. Still, South African media reported the story prominently, calling it ‘a major embarrassment’ for the guest speaker at the Nelson Mandela conference.”

It remains to be seen whether Francesca Albanese has officially received the court documents, or if the plaintiffs will need another opportunity to serve them personally.