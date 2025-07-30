Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories and a figure widely criticized for her relentless anti-Israel rhetoric, is facing mounting backlash after being sanctioned by the Trump administration. The move underscores ongoing concerns about the growing tolerance for antisemitic narratives under the guise of human rights advocacy.

Albanese has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a claim dismissed by both Israel and the United States as baseless and inflammatory. Speaking to The Associated Press in Rome, she lamented the sanctions' impact on her personal life, including financial restrictions and limited access to her US-based assets. "It’s very serious to be on the list of the people sanctioned by the US," she said, framing the measures as "harmful" and "dangerous."

Her response has raised further questions about her impartiality. Rather than expressing concern for balanced discourse, Albanese used the opportunity to double down on her accusations. In a recent report, she described Israel's activity in Gaza and Judea and Samaria as part of a so-called "genocidal economy," calling for sweeping sanctions against Israeli leaders and institutions.

Washington has condemned her remarks as part of a "campaign of political and economic warfare" against both the US and Israel. Previous efforts by the Trump administration to have her removed from her post at the UN Human Rights Council were unsuccessful, prompting a direct sanctions approach.

Albanese's inflammatory language and refusal to temper her rhetoric have drawn widespread criticism. Her calls for prosecuting Israeli officials and targeting the Jewish state with international penalties have been labeled by many as overtly hostile and deeply biased.

Despite this, Albanese maintains her stance, insisting that her interpretation of "justice" justifies her actions. Critics argue that such justifications reflect a troubling misuse of a UN platform to promote politically motivated agendas, ultimately undermining the credibility of international human rights mechanisms.