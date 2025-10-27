MK Yitzhak Kroizer, who chairs the Otzma Yehudit faction, stated that his party is actively pushing for a renewed and intensified IDF military campaign in Gaza against the Hamas terror group, following Hamas' failure to return all of the deceased hostages.

The push comes despite the US-brokered agreement currently in place and US pressure to wait patiently for Hamas' to return the bodies, despite proof that the terror group is using the time to regroup and regain control of Gaza.

“After 752 days, with 13 hostages still in the Gaza Strip, we see that Hamas is continuing to tear Israeli society apart. Therefore, in our worldview, it is IDF soldiers who must bring the last hostage home,” Kroizer said in an interview with 103FM Radio.

He emphasized, “We are witness to how military pressure has led to the collapse of terror organizations and produced a diplomatic framework under which all [hostages] were supposed to be returned at once.”

Kroizer added, “The migration plan must also be implemented, alongside establishing Israeli settlement and sovereignty in the Gaza Strip, because that alone is the key to Israel’s security.”