יידו אבנים לעבר יהודים ונתפסו על חם דוברות המשטרה

The police arrested two suspects after they were recorded throwing stones at vehicles in Jerusalem. There were no casualties in both incidents.

The covert and overt activity was conducted after reports were received of stones being thrown from a bridge toward vehicles traveling on the road in the afternoon.

During the activity, two suspects were identified in an ambush on the bridge, and at one point, one of them threw a stone at the vehicles below. A police force was directed towards the suspects, who quickly arrested the two red-handed.

The suspects, 17-year-old residents of the Beit Hanina in Jerusalem, were questioned at a police station and later brought before the Magistrate's Court to extend their detention. The judge decided on their release, but the police appealed the decision, and at the hearing that took place that same day, it was decided to extend the detention of the suspects in order to complete the investigation accordingly.

In another case, an indictment will be filed in the coming days against a suspect resident of the Abu Tur neighborhood after his investigation at the Oz station of Merhav Kedem is completed.

The suspect was arrested by the police after allegedly throwing a stone at a residence in his neighborhood and causing damage to a vehicle parked there when the stone penetrated it, with no casualties.