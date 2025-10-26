I read the article by Michael Eisenberg: 'Aliyah is about growth, not just integration'.

It's my belief that mass Aliyah is crucial; I would even say it's a strategic necessity.

In the US, antisemitism continues to spread like a poison. And I am sure many thousands of American Jews are for the first time questioning the long-term viability of the community.

Despite the American Jewish community's best efforts to combat the pathological disease of antisemitism, the likelihood of success remains slim. The anti-Semitic genie is again out of the bottle, and will remain so for the immediate future.

American Jewish leadership and philanthropists need to understand that engaging in interfaith conversations or hiding one's identity will not change the minds of antisemites. Nothing has, or ever will.

There are no mechanisms in place to safeguard the Jewish population in America. As a result, Aliyah is the exclusive remedy and is recognized as such.

The question of Aliyah from the West, and especially the USA, has occupied my thoughts for a long time. The following outlines what I think would spur Aliyah and make it successful, and all by private initiative.

Funding: American Jewish philanthropists, corporations and possibly evangelical Zionists must work to raise one billion dollars. An additional source of funding could be the issuance of Aliyah bonds.

Communities: The US Aliyah Committee would seek an agreement with the Israeli government to provide land in the Galilee, Negev, and Judea/Shomron. New towns, with a planned population of 40,000 to 50,000, to be constructed from the ground up with complete funding from the US Aliyah Committee.

Land: Properties with 99-year leases would be available, along with the option to purchase them. The "olim" will receive financial assistance for up to two years, easing their transition.

Promotion: Weekly synagogue sermons, Jewish organizations, and publications would be the channels used to promote the project within the Jewish community.

This might seem like a utopian solution, something out of a dream. Remember Herzl's words: "If you will it, it is not a dream."

Malcolm Dash is former director of operations, The Institute for Strategic Studies