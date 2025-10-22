Aleph Venture Capital Co-founder and General Partner Michael Eisenberg stopped by the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News broadcast booth at a special conference organized by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration titled 'Aliyah as a Growth Engine for the Israeli Economy,' and spoke about the vital role of Israeli industry and the private sector in supporting new Olim and strengthening Israel’s economy.

Eisenberg emphasized that Aliyah should not be viewed merely as an integration process, but as a key driver of national growth. “This is about growth. This is about economic growth. Olim, with the talent that they bring to Israel, are an incredibly rare asset, and one that we need here to grow our economy,” he said. “A strong Israel, both from a defense perspective and from an economic perspective, is what will enable us to be safe in this area.”

He cited remarks by President Trump in the Knesset, saying, “You are a small country, and that is a problem. You know how we can become a big country? In three ways: innovation, a strong economy, and Aliyah - and of course, having babies. We do that well. Now we need immigration to increase, and particularly bring talent that grows the economy.”

When asked about the role of Israeli companies in the process, Eisenberg stressed that Zionism itself includes building a sustainable economy. “This is Zionism. When Herzl writes Altneuland, he talks about the economy too, a uniquely Israeli economy. This is Zionism. Zionism is building this country. They built railroads. They built roads. They built hospitals. They built a labor union that we're still stuck with. It always needs to build the economy,” he said.

Eisenberg highlighted that the government alone cannot carry the responsibility for absorbing new immigrants. “The world is moving so fast, the government cannot do this on its own. I question whether it can do it at all. They can kind of point the direction and clear the bureaucracy. Citizens need to take responsibility for this. Businesses need to take responsibility for this. High-tech entrepreneurs need to take responsibility for this. We can do this. We can bring one million Olim in the next 10 years.”

Asked what should happen next, Eisenberg called for a shift in mindset and an appreciation of Israel’s achievements. “There’s a tendency sometimes in Israel to look at the glass half empty. The glass is not only half full, it's very full. It’s been a very difficult two years, but also very inspiring. We have the greatest citizens in the world. This is the greatest place in the world to raise a family. This is one of the most innovative economies in the world, top three. This is an incredible place to live. And we need to say that openly to people. Come here. This is the best place to raise a family on planet Earth.”

He urged company leaders to take practical steps and personally reach out to potential immigrants. “I told 150 people in there, leaders of companies: get on a plane. You take Australia, you take France, you take the UK, you take the United States, you take Argentina - get on there. Tell them there's economic opportunity here. Tell them you can help them. Be their best friend. Because when you land here, look, I'm an immigrant, you're an immigrant. I came 32 years ago. I still have an accent in Hebrew. There are still things I don't understand. I struggle to read my bank statement. People need help when they come here.”

Eisenberg concluded with a call for collective responsibility: “When they land here, you actually encounter the reality and the bureaucracy, and everyone needs help. We have to help these people. We have to stand by their side. Before the end of the plane and when they get here, everyone needs to take responsibility for an Oleh.”