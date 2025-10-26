Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One following his meeting with the Emir of Qatar on Saturday, US President Donald Trump declared that the Middle East is experiencing “great peace,” crediting the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities and unprecedented regional cooperation.

“We talked about peace. We have peace in the Middle East. That's all we have. Great peace in the Middle East,” Trump said. “[The Emir] thinks it's enduring. He's never seen anything like it. And he’s very happy that I got involved. And he helped, and we had a lot of help. We have 59 countries. We have a lot of countries that are signed on. This should be an enduring peace.”

Trump emphasized that the turning point came with the elimination of Iran’s nuclear potential. “I think the big thing was when we took out the nuclear power of Iran, when we took out that nuclear capability, which would have happened over the next month to two months, that made a whole big difference in the Middle East. It made it possible to do the deal.”

He listed Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Jordan, and Egypt among the nations backing the peace initiative. “Everybody's on board. It's pretty amazing.”

On the Gaza ceasefire, Trump expressed cautious optimism. “I think it'll hold, yeah. Well, if it doesn't hold, that would be Hamas. Hamas will be not hard to take care of. It'll be very quickly. But I hope it holds for Hamas, too, because, you know, they gave us their word on something.”

He added that Hamas claimed to have “taken out gang members” with the recent executions it carried out and warned that failure to uphold the agreement would result in “a very big problem.”

Regarding the stabilization force that is supposed to enter Gaza as part of his plan, Trump said deployment was already underway. “Pretty soon. Pretty quickly. A period of time. You know, I don't want to give you... We're doing it right now. They're actually picking leaders right now.”

“You're going to have peace in the Middle East. This is real peace. It's never happened before. 3,000 years, it's never happened,” he added.

Trump confirmed that peacekeeping troops would enter Gaza when needed. “Israel will go in there very easily. You know that, right? So right there, you have a country. But you have the Arab countries or everybody, Muslim, Arab, Israeli, everybody's on board. It's been really an amazing thing. It's a great success. And it's going to be a long-lasting, hopefully everlasting, but long-lasting.”