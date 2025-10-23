Dramatic information revealed Thursday evening shows that 12 IDF soldiers were killed as a result of the army’s decision to refrain from entering or attacking an area where an Israeli hostage was believed to be held.

According to journalist Avishai Grinzaig, in areas where IDF forces operated in recent months in southern Gaza, certain zones were marked as “protected compounds,” based on the assumption that hostages were inside. As a result, the IDF avoided airstrikes or ground incursions in those areas.

In practice, the Hamas terror organization realized these were “immunity zones” and used them as bases for attacks against IDF troops. The terrorists not only guarded the hostages but also launched terror operations from those areas, struck IDF forces, and returned safely without being harmed.

According to the report, which was cleared for publication by the military censor, some of the deadliest attacks against IDF forces during the fighting were carried out by terrorists operating from one of these protected zones.

It is estimated that about 12 soldiers were killed in attacks launched from an area where only one hostage was being held.