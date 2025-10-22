ההצהרה המשותפת של נתניהו וסגן הנשיא עומר מירון/ לע״מ, סאונד: בן פרץ/ לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance made a joint statement today (Wednesday) in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, as part of Vance's official visit to Israel.

Netanyahu opened his remarks by referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Israel a few days ago, calling it 'a historic visit that will be etched in the annals of the nation." He praised the depth of the partnership between the governments and emphasized that this is an unprecedented alliance: "There has never been anything like that, and President Trump said that."

The prime minister noted Vance's central role as part of the "close circle" at the White House, and expressed appreciation for the partnership, trust and solidarity the American administration shows toward Israel, especially "in these critical days." According to him, this is an alliance that changes the face of the Middle East and opens opportunities for new peace agreements.

Vice President Vance said the Trump administration's goal is to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities while rehabilitating the Gaza Strip and ensuring Israel's security. "It's not easy," he said, "I think the prime minister knows that. But it's something we are committed to in the Trump administration."

He said that in the past 24 hours, in-depth talks were held with senior officials of the Israeli government and with Arab countries. "I feel optimistic about where we are at now," Vance said.

Vance also addressed public and media criticism of the American proposal for governance in Gaza, but stressed that his administration is determined to continue advancing it: "I know there are people in the media who oppose this proposal. But I think we have an opportunity to do something truly historic."

In response to media questions, Netanyahu addressed claims concerning Israel-U.S. relations and said, “I want to put it very clearly,” he says in response to a question. “One week they say that Israel controls the United States. A week later they say the United States controls Israel. This is hogwash.”

Vice President Vance added: "We don’t want a vassal state, and that’s not what Israel is. We don’t want a client state, and that’s not what Israel is. We want a partnership. We want an ally here.”