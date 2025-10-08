Diplomatic talks resumed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Wednesday morning regarding US President Donald Trump's plan to free the hostages being held in Gaza and end the war.

Joining the discussions on Wednesday were Trump's senior advisors Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, as well as Minister Ron Dermer, who leads the Israeli negotiating team. Likewise, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani and Turkish Intelligence Chief İbrahim Kalın are participating in the meeting as well.

Diplomatic sources told al-Araby that the atmosphere at the talks is especially positive. According to those sources, there is "great optimism that this round of talks will bring a deal," mainly due to the addition of Trump's envoys and the Qatari and Turkish representatives. The sources say that there are few disagreements when compared to previous rounds, and the sides - Israel and Hamas - are showing flexibility in response to international pressure to end the war.

A source in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in the meantime, told Al-Jazeera that both Jihad and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) delegations have joined the talks.

At the same time, Egyptian media published footage showing senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya walking in Sharm el-Sheikh, accompanied by a bodyguard.

The media consultant for the head of Hamas's political bureau, Taher al-Nunu, stated that the organization's delegation "displayed the required positivity and responsibility to achieve the needed progress and complete the agreement." According to the consultant, "The mediators are investing great efforts to remove the obstacles to the implementation of the ceasefire, and there is an optimistic atmosphere on both sides."

Al-Nounou noted that the discussions focused on mechanisms for ending the war, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, and prisoner exchanges, and that lists of prisoners were exchanged in accordance with the agreements. Hamas official Abd al-Rahman Shadid added that the movement had given mediators the list of prisoners it is demanding be released as part of the deal.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in a speech in Cairo that the information he has received is “very encouraging” and expressed hope that the current round of talks will lead to an end to the fighting.

He added that the American envoys arrived “with willingness and a strong mandate from President Trump to end the war during this round.”

El-Sisi addressed Trump directly, saying, “I appreciate all that you are investing in this matter, and it would be truly wonderful if the parties reach an agreement — for you to be present in Egypt at the signing ceremony.”