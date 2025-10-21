Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday called for renewed ties with Bolivia, following that country’s election of center-right Rodrigo Paz as its new President.

In a statement posted to his X account, Sa’ar said he spoke with Paz and congratulated him on his election.

“I recalled in our conversation the history of relations between Israel and the Jewish people with Bolivia. After two decades of strained ties, the time has come to put our good relations back on track. At the center of our conversation was the mutual interest in opening a new chapter and renewing diplomatic relations between our countries,” wrote Sa’ar.

“I noted in our call the great potential Israel sees in strengthening cooperation between our countries across various fields,” he continued.

“During our conversation I informed the President-elect that following his invitation, Israel will send an official representative to attend his inauguration ceremony,” concluded Sa’ar.

In 2023, Bolivia's previous government cut its diplomatic ties with Israel and accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Bolivia "has decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip," then-Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at the time.