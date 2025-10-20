The Jerusalem District Court announced Sunday evening that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony sessions for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled.

The decision came in response to a request submitted by the Prime Minister, asking to limit his testimony time due to pressing diplomatic obligations.

In his request, Netanyahu asked to shorten each day’s testimony to an hour and a half. Regarding Monday’s session, the request stated, “This is due to an urgent diplomatic meeting, the details of which will be submitted to the court in a sealed envelope due to its sensitivity and security requirements.”

A similar justification was provided for Tuesday, “This is due to an urgent diplomatic meeting and discussions that cannot be postponed, the details of which will be submitted to the court in a sealed envelope due to sensitivity and security requirements.”

The Prime Minister further indicated that the remainder of the week is not suitable for rescheduling. On Wednesday, US Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit, and on Thursday, the official ceremony for the appointment of David Zini as head of the Shin Bet is set to take place.