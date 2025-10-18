National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told Meet the Press on Saturday night that he did not resign from the government following the release of hundreds of security prisoners - who fall under his remit as the minister responsible for the Israel Prison Service - because the recent developments satisfied the conditions he had set for returning.

Ben-Gvir said he previously resigned when "they stopped the fighting," but made clear at the time that he would not collapse the government and would come back if hostilities resumed and Hamas was dismantled. He said he opposed partial deals that returned only some hostages, and that the latest agreement, which he described as returning all hostages, justified his continued participation.

"I disapproved of a partial deal where some hostages do return, some do not. Today they returned them all," he said, adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised to pursue the dismantling of Hamas. "If he does not dismantle Hamas, he knows very well what will happen," Ben-Gvir warned, without specifying consequences.

Ben-Gvir also reiterated a long-standing demand: a law imposing the death penalty on terrorists. He said Netanyahu had committed to the measure in their coalition agreement and personally during the past two years. "Netanyahu promised me this. He told me all these two years, 'Minister, the hostages will return and I will do it. Now there are no excuses. The Prime Minister knows I am serious."

Asked whether his stance explains hesitation among haredi parties to rejoin the government - who worry he might push to bring down the coalition and trigger elections - Ben-Gvir rejected that concern. He argued his earlier resignation showed he acts on principle and that if Netanyahu follows through on dismantling Hamas and legislation for the death penalty, "this government will be in place until the end of the term."

Ben-Gvir claimed that the death-penalty push would serve as a deterrent: "If we kill them, if we eliminate them, if we execute them - no one can kidnap a soldier and tell us to release them." He emphasized that those convicted of kidnapping and terror should not "see the light of day," saying that Netanyahu had signed the coalition agreement committing to this law.

"I am not scaring Netanyahu. I am Netanyahu's partner, but I want Netanyahu, as all the people of Israel want him, to be someone who eliminates the terrorists."