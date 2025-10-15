Matan Angrest, who was released from Hamas captivity on Monday, attended the funeral on Wednesday of his commander, Captain Daniel Perez, whose body was returned by Hamas on Monday, two years after the organization's terrorists killed him and took his body.

"It was important for me to salute and pay final respects to my commander, Daniel, of blessed memory, who led our heroic battle on that fateful Saturday. The circle will only be complete when Itay Chen is laid to rest in Israeli soil, together with all the fallen," Matan stated.

On October 7, Daniel and Matan were stationed at Nahal Oz. They and their tank crew helped heroically repel many terrorists.

During the battle, Daniel was wounded and kidnapped, and Matan was abducted alive. Fighting alongside them were Staff Sergeant Itay Chen, who is still held captive in Gaza, and Sergeant Tomer Leibovitz, who fell in battle.