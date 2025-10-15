Thousands gathered at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery on Wednesday to pay their final respects as Captain Daniel Perez is laid to rest, two years after he fell while fighting Hamas terrorists on October 7th, 2023.

President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, eulogized Daniel, "We have all gathered here to bid you farewell, after two years of longing. We waited longingly for your return. Daniel has finally returned home. Daniel did not return alone, but with other beloved hostages, who have also returned for burial. Daniel also returned with the beloved group of hostages who were tortured and came out from darkness to light."

"This week we have all experienced both happiness and sadness; happiness for the live hostages, but many tears for those that were brutally murdered by those who were determined to annihilate the Jewish state. On that bitter morning, Daniel commanded over his tank team, he was on the front line, together with Tomer, Leibowitz, Matan Angrest. They saved many lives, until Daniel and some of his friends were killed."

"Today Captain Daniel Perez has become a son of all of us. I call on all bereaved families and extend our sincere thanks for raising the sons and daughters you did, who rose to fight against the evil, to protect our entire nation."

"Dear Perez family, over the past two years I have met you many times, and you, as bereaved parents, have shown us how you can go on, despite the excruciating pain. May his memory, and the memory of all the fallen, be blessed forever."

Daniel's grandmother eulogized him, "this is not the way the world should be, parents should not bury children and grandparents should not bury grandchildren. But as your father says, we don't live in our world. We live in Hashem's world. You are our hero. May his memory be a blessing."

Adina, Daniel's sister, eulogized him, "Daniel, the day has come and this is the closest I've been to you in the past two years. Today takes me back to the day when I learned that you were gone. Today we've reached the day we've dreaded and waited for. You've come home, where you belong and where you can finally rest. I should feel peace, but this isn't closure. This is proof that you're really gone. This is a new kind of pain, that I have to feel, that I have to live with. When I saw the hostages return, it gave me such joy to see them running to there families, to see that miracles can happen. But I will not get that moment - I will never see you again, never hug you again, never tell you I love you to your face."

"All I can think about is what we haven't done, things we didn't get to say. We fought often, because we are so alike - two stubborn idiots who always had to have the last word. I'd give anything to fight with you again. Daniel, you made connections wherever you went. You had that spark. Everyone absolutely adored you. You've left us the biggest lesson - your friends who are now our family, from whom we can learn more about you. You loved life and you lived it fearlessly."

"When it came to your duty to your country, you gave it your all. On October 7th, you stood tall, proud, focused and unshaken. You faced the impossible with courage that went far beyond, it came from your heart. You were not thinking about yourself. Not for a moment. Even when the odds were unbearable, you never backed out. You showed the world who you truly were. You sacrificed your life for our protection. I will forever be grateful that I had you had as my brother. You taught me strength without words. I am so proud of the man you were, the life you lived. Proud to be your sister."

Rabbi Doron Perez, eulogized his son, "It is hard to describe the past two years, but also the day we received the news. Today I want to talk about losing a child from the perspective of a mother, the mother of all the fallen. As a father, I would do everything to bring you back. But only a mother can console the family, can console the nation."

"We want to thank the IDF, the security forces, Daniel's commanders, the soldiers' families. We have no words to thank everyone, the families of the injured, the bereaved families. We also want to thank President Herzog, the Prime Minister on his determination to bring all hostages back home, and everyone else who was involved."

"I want to thank President Trump, Jared Kushner and other in the US administration, for supporting our soldiers and our government to achieve what seemed impossible. To my friends both here and in South Africa and around the world, for everything that was done to bring Daniel home."

"This is the second time we are burying Daniel - once just his blood and now his body. We have learned that the Jewish nation might be the smallest nation in the world, but we are the biggest family. With all our differences, we are not 'us' and 'them,' we are all us."

Daniel's mother, Shelly, eulogized "we can't believe that it has been two years. So many good deeds have been done in your name. Our family will never be the same without you. We'll miss you every single day. Baruch Hashem we have our little Ori Daniel. We love him and he is loving all this attention. We love you. We're proud of you and we miss you every day. We have you home now, where you belong. You crossed over the border on Simchat Torah, but when you crossed back, this is not what we wanted. Now you can rest, your friends are here."

On October 7, Perez was stationed at Nahal Oz near the Gaza border. He and his tank crew helped heroically repel many terrorists. During the battle, Daniel was wounded and kidnapped.

In March 2024, the IDF announced that Daniel had been killed and that Hamas was holding his body captive. At the time, his family chose to hold a funeral, during which they buried his blood-soaked clothing at Mount Herzl. Daniel's body was returned on Monday as part of the hostage deal. During Wednesday's funeral, his body will be added to the grave.

Perez, aged 22, was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and at the age of 13, immigrated to Israel with his family. He is the son of educator, author, and chairman of the World Mizrahi Movement, Rabbi Doron Perez.

Daniel was very fond of sports, especially extreme sports. Before his enlistment, he was injured while water skiing. After surgery and nine months of physical therapy and recovery, he fought with the army to raise his medical profile so he could join the Armored Corps. He fulfilled his dream and graduated with honors from a tank commanders course, and later graduated with honors from an officers course.