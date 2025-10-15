The recent surge in American antisemitism-evident in surveys on Israel and Hamas, in demonstrations on Ivy League campuses, and in the rhetoric of influential media hosts-has too often been dismissed as the product of biased reporting or Qatari money. Such rationalizations are not only simplistic; they are wrong. They ignore the deeper social and cultural dynamics that make antisemitism appealing, acceptable, and even advantageous within parts of American society.

Blaming the media or foreign influence avoids confronting a more uncomfortable truth: today’s antisemitism reflects a systemic malaise in American identity itself. To understand why antisemitism is being mainstreamed in the United States, it is worth recalling why America, for centuries, was a Goldene Medine-a “golden land”-for Jews.

It is mistaken to attribute America’s historic philo-Semitism primarily to Jewish accomplishments and contributions. Jews contributed enormously to Germany as well, yet there their achievements were rewarded with disdain and ultimately with catastrophe. Nor can Jewish popularity be tied simply to Israel’s fortunes: America’s relationship with China has fluctuated, yet no one fears violence in Chinatowns when Washington and Beijing clash.

America’s relative immunity to antisemitism rested on five distinctive features of American culture and identity:

1. Shared experience of persecution. As long as Americans viewed themselves as heirs to the Mayflower Pilgrims-refugees from European persecution-they saw Jews as fellow survivors of oppression.

2. A sense of chosenness. Bible-literate Americans believed their nation had a divine mission, parallel in some respects to that of the Jewish people. Unlike other “chosen nations,” however, America defined itself not by ethnicity or religion but by values-freedom, law, and justice-which created a welcoming environment for Jews.

3. Radical individualism. Because civic culture emphasized individual rights, Americans generally treated Jews as individuals rather than judging them collectively. This shielded Jews from the stereotypes and resentments typical in collectivist societies.

4. A displaced scapegoat. In much of Europe and the Muslim world, Jews historically bore the brunt of bigotry. In America, prejudice was directed primarily against African Americans. Jews, like in South Africa, were treated as “honorary whites.”

5. Admiration for merit. America traditionally celebrated freedom, ambition, and success. Jewish accomplishments were admired rather than condemned. In more egalitarian societies, by contrast, Jewish success was often vilified as a sign of greed or corruption.

Each of these pillars has eroded dramatically in recent decades:

1. Pilgrim heritage forgotten. Younger Americans no longer take pride in the Pilgrims; many even frame them as cultural appropriators.

2. National chosenness denied. Historical revisionism-exemplified by the 1619 Project-encourages shame rather than pride in America’s history.

3. Collectivism replacing individualism. Identity politics, affirmative action, DEI agendas, and the MAGA backlash all prioritize group identities over individual rights.

4. Shifts in racial dynamics. African Americans have achieved greater rights and visibility, leaving antisemitism as a safer outlet for demagogues. Kanye West’s popularity among neo-Nazis and the shift of figures like Tucker Carlson toward antisemitic tropes illustrate this.

5. Collapse of the American Dream. With declining faith in upward mobility, wealth is increasingly equated with privilege rather than merit. In such an environment, Jewish prominence among the wealthy becomes suspect, fueling envy and conspiracy.

The fifth point is especially worrisome: if America abandons the values that once made it exceptional, it risks becoming just another nation that welcomed Jews for a time before turning toward mediocrity, resentment, and exclusion.

Signs of this betrayal are already evident. The first is the selective outrage: Democrats condemn antisemitism on the right, Republicans on the left, but few confront it within their own ranks. This silence is not merely partisan blindness; it suggests that antisemitism is politically profitable.

A second sign lies in policy. The de facto elimination of the H-1B visa program (that allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations) without significant pushback from Republicans, indicates that xenophobia is now prioritized over talent and merit. On the left, intersectionality’s grievance hierarchy has long overshadowed excellence and achievement.

I wish I could outline a roadmap to restore American resilience. But I am not optimistic. Until the mid-20th century, American identity was held together by an idealized WASP norm. Those who could not or would not assimilate-African Americans, Japanese Americans, even Orthodox Jews-faced discrimination proportionate to their deviation from this norm.

From the 1960s onward, Hollywood replaced the WASP model with the “American Dream” ideal, promising prosperity to anyone with ambition and talent. But as the rest of the world grew wealthier and safer, the uniqueness of that dream has eroded.

Today, when success is stigmatized and victimhood glorified, it is no surprise that vilifying Jews, celebrating terrorists, and endorsing the murder of CEOs and political opponents have become disturbingly commonplace.

Rafael Castro is a graduate of Yale and Hebrew University, and an independent political analyst. An Italian-Colombian Noahide, Rafael can be reached at [email protected].