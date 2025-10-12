נתניהו: מחר ישובו בנים לגבולם, זה אירוע היסטורי וידאו: לע"מ | תמונה: חיים גולדברג, פלאש 90

"Citizens of Israel, my brothers and sisters, this is an emotional evening, an evening of tears, an evening of joy. Because tomorrow, children will return to their border. This is a historic event that blends sorrow over the release of murderers - and joy over the return of hostages. This is a historic event that some did not believe would happen. But our fighters believed. Many among the people believed. And I believed."

"I know there are many disagreements among us. But on this day, and I hope also in the period ahead, we have every reason to put them aside. Because through joint efforts we achieved enormous victories. Victories that astonished the entire world. And I want to say: Everywhere we fought - we won."

"But in the same breath, I must tell you: The campaign is not over. There are still very great security challenges ahead of us. Some of our enemies are trying to rebuild themselves to attack us again. And as we say - 'We're on it.'"

"There are also great opportunities that we have never known before - precisely because of the victories we brought. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will overcome the challenges and realize the opportunities."

"During the war, my wife and I met many times with the families of the abductees. We saw their pain, their yearning, their tears. These meetings were with me in every decision I made during the war. We embraced the families, and I promised them: 'I will not rest until I bring your loved ones back.'"

"I wish to thank the IDF soldiers and commanders, the security forces, the bereaved families who lost what is most dear to them, our heroic wounded who carry their pain in body and soul, and I wish to thank you, citizens of Israel. You who stood strong, day after day, with love for our country and faith in the justice of our path."

"Tomorrow is the beginning of a new path. A path of building, a path of healing, and I hope - a path of uniting hearts. Together we will continue to strengthen our country. Together we will continue to win, and with G-d's help, together we will ensure the eternity of Israel."