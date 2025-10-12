A catastrophic explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant in rural Tennessee killed 16 people and left no survivors, authorities confirmed on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

The blast, which occurred early Friday morning, leveled the facility and left behind a smoldering wreck of twisted metal and burned-out vehicles. The plant, located in the Bucksnort area near McEwen, supplies explosives to the US military.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, visibly emotional, said investigators are combing the site “foot-by-foot” for evidence. “We’ve recovered no survivors,” he stated, asking for prayers for the victims’ families.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Officials have brought in a rapid DNA team to help identify remains, while 300 responders work cautiously amid volatile materials. ATF bomb technicians are also on site.

Residents in nearby Lobelville reported homes shaking from the blast. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee urged prayers for those affected. The company, which has received multiple military contracts, expressed condolences and thanked first responders.

The tragedy follows previous industrial accidents in the area, including a 2014 explosion at another ammunition facility. Accurate Energetic Systems was fined in 2019 for safety violations.