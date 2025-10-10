The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Friday morning that Sergeant First Class (Res.) Michael Mordechai Nachmani, aged 26, from Dimona, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Nachmani served in the Combat Engineering 614th Battalion. He was killed by sniper fire on the outskirts of the Shati neighborhood in Gaza City, during the initial withdrawal of IDF troops from the area.

The number of fallen soldiers since the start of the war stands at 914.

Meanwhile, the government approved early Friday morning the framework for the release of all hostages - both the living and the deceased, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

Ministers Bezalel Smotrich, Orit Strock, Itamar Ben Gvir, Yitzhak Wasserlauf and Amichai Eliyahu voted against the deal. Minister Ofir Sofer from the Religious Zionist Party voted in favor.

Following the government's approval of the agreement, the ceasefire in Gaza has taken effect.