Upon the hostages’ return to Israel, the National Insurance Institute will begin providing immediate multi-level support, according to the institute’s spokesperson. The assistance will be granted to citizens returning from captivity after receiving initial medical treatment.

In the first phase, each returning hostage will receive a prepaid card worth 10,000 NIS and an additional cash grant of approximately 50,000 NIS. This brings the total immediate assistance to 60,000 NIS.

Additionally, automatic medical compensation will be provided for a full year, based on the salary the individual earned prior to the October 7 events. The main goal of this assistance is to address the hostages’ immediate recovery needs.

Recognition of the hostages as victims of hostile acts and released captives will be automatic, with a medical disability rating of 50% granted without a medical committee hearing. This eligibility will also allow access to extensive supplemental assistance.