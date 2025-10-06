לזכות רפואה שלימה אחינו כל בית ישראל הנתונים בצרה ובשביה

During the upcoming Chag, the last portion of the Torah will be read-the Parshah of Vezot Haberacha. When a tractate [masechta] is finished, and a siyum [celebration of completion] is arranged, the one who finished the tractate declares “Hadran Alach”--we will return to you. The sentiment being communicated is that one can never truly be “done” with a Torah topic, for it can always be analyzed in a deeper vein. With this backdrop, many commentaries point out reasons and allusions that connect the end of the Torah, with the beginning of the Torah [see the Sefer “Gan Ravah” at the end of Vezot Haberacha for a truly astonishing approach].

Rather than focusing on a particular approach, it is meaningful to notice that the last Pesukim in the Torah state [Devarim, end of chap. 34]:

"...And there has not ever arisen a prophet within Yisroel like Moshe, whom Hashem knew face-to-face".

For all the signs and the wonders that Hashem sent him to perform in the land of Egypt, to Pharoah and to all his slaves and to his entire land.

And for the entire strong hand and for the entire great display that Moshe performed in view of all of Yisroel.”

Hence, the last letter of the Torah is a “Lame”d’’. Interestingly, although the Talmud states [Masechet Megillah 9A] that the Torah really should have begun with the phrase “Elokim Bara Bereishit—-G-d created the beginning”---the Torah actually begins with “Bereishit Bara Elokim—-In the beginning of G-d’s creation”. It is unclear why the Torah does not, in fact, follow the more accurate statement of “Elokim Bara Bereishit” [see the Petach Einayim Megillah ad. Loc. for several approaches], however, ultimately, the first word of the Torah is “Bereishit”, which results in the first letter of the Torah being the letter “Be”t”.

Based on the pattern expressed earlier of connecting the ending and beginning of the Torah, we notice that the last letter of the Torah, and the first letter of the Torah, combine to form the word “Le”v”--the Hebrew word for Heart! Undoubtedly, the Torah is expressing that the foundation that circulates lifeblood to the Jewish people is the Torah, the very essence of our existence.

Fascinatingly, the Torah is both completed and begun during the Chag of Succot; it is a long and hallowed custom that requires analysis as to why that is the case, but Jewish practice for 2000 years [or more] has been to schedule the completion of the Torah for Succot, followed by the reading of the first Pesukim of Bereishit. Perhaps, this tradition developed because Succot is the rare mitzvah in the Torah that states the reason and purpose behind the commandment-the Possuk says [Vayikra 23’ 42’-43’]:

“...You shall dwell in the sukkos seven days, every Israelite shall dwell in the sukkos.

So that your generations will know that in the sukkos I caused Bnei Yisroel to dwell when I took them out from the land of Egypt, I am Hashem, your God…”

The Malbim explains [ad. Loc.] that the Mitzvah of Succah, when done properly, will inculcate within the Jewish heart that this world is ethereal and fleeting; the true purpose of existence will be felt and seen in the world to come. This idea is the reason why Succot is the rare--perhaps the only—Mitzvah of the Torah, that communicates reasoning that is meant to inspire generations, as the Possuk states “...So that your generations will know that in the sukkos I caused Bnei Yisroel to dwell when I took them out from the land of Egypt…”.

Thus, we notice that the end of the Torah, and the beginning of the Torah, which combine to form the word “Le”v”--heart, are read on Succot, the Holiday that is meant to uplift and pump vitality into the collective heart of the people of Am Yisrael.

Chag Sameach!

Dedicated in memory of all those who have perished and sacrificed for Am Yisrael.