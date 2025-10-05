Soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip discovered in recent days that the citrons distributed to them as part of IDF holiday packages for Sukkot were unfit for use. The soldiers reported visible defects in the fruit, which prompted criticism from some of the soldiers, according to Galei Tzahal.

Citrons are used as one of the Four Species waved on Sukkot. The laws of the holiday stipulate that they must be free of several different defects.

The reports came from the field over the past 24 hours and were accompanied by a sense of frustration among soldiers, who saw the incident as disrespectful not only to the laws of the holiday but also to the symbolic dimension of observing the holiday commandements amid combat.

The IDF confirmed the reports and clarified that this was not negligence in the selection of the citrons, but rather a technical failure in storage conditions that were the responsibility of an external supplier.

The IDF said, "All citrons supplied to IDF units were carefully checked by personnel of the Military Rabbinate and were found to be suitable. After the inspection, the citrons were stored by an external supplier until their distribution to IDF units. Apparently, a technical failure in the storage conditions caused the eligibility of some of the citrons issued to IDF units to be compromised."

"The Military Rabbinate acted quickly to replace the defective citrons and ensure that all IDF soldiers can perform the commandment of the Four Species according to Jewish law."