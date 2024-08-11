As part of the Military Rabbinate's instructions on the background of the war, it has ruled that soldiers performing operational activities are prohibited from fasting on the Ninth of Av (Tisha B'Av).

The Military Rabbinate explains the order and says that fasting during operational activity could risk lives.

These orders were strengthened after two combat soldiers in northern Israel and the Gaza Strip found themselves in a life-threatening condition after they fasted during the 17th of Tammuz fast last month while conducting operational activity.

The Military Rabbinate explains that "combat soldiers in the field on all fronts, including the Gaza Strip, northern Israel, and Judea and Samaria, soldiers who may be called in for operational activity, and soldiers who are on guard duty must eat and drink so they could function optimally."