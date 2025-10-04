On Friday night, two masked suspects infiltrated the Jewish community of Na’ale in the Binyamin region by breaching the community’s security fence.

According to Kan News reporter Haim Goldich, the community guard was alerted around 3:40 a.m. that two masked individuals were seen moving between houses. However, contrary to standard procedure in the area, no intrusion alert sounded and no sirens were activated.

After reviewing community security cameras, the two masked suspects were seen roaming through several streets and residential areas before leaving the community around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, after nearly three hours of movement inside Na’ale.

Police have launched an investigation and called on residents to review their private security footage and check whether their homes had been broken into.

A local resident told Kan News: "Two years after October 7, there are still security failures that could have ended very badly if these had been terrorists."