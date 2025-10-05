Despite one of his most moving and important speeches during the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appearance is being promoted by his opponents with pictures of former allies walking out in protest of him and the meetings with powerless content creators and social media influencers that took place afterwards.

Days later, the announcement of a multi million dollar social media campaign led by Brad Pascale made the visit to the United States a bigger excuse for his loudest opponents to not support the Prime Minister. Their advocacy of, “I’m not antisemitic, but I am not a fan of Bibi Netanyahu” is resonating among republicans, libertarians and conservatives, who always defended him

And I, known for my programThe Jewess Patriot, a longtime Likud, Netanyahu and Trump activist, and one of the few Jewish women in the media as well as a strategist with Christian Zionists, have had a hard time explaining all the “conspiracy theories” with conservative journalists and MAGA supporters, many of them personal friends. Now my mission to elevate the Israeli government seems virtually impossible. They pose great questions:

Is American money supporting this?

Are struggling Israelis happy with this?

Why now? Who will be picked to repost the narrative and how does this help?

How does the office of the Consulate General, representing the state of Israel and its leader, the Prime Minister, befriend a small group of people (some met him twice while important Jewish leaders were ignored) who have little ability to bring change? One person who supports Netanyahu and runs a Facebook group and a grassroots Zionist group called it “embarrassing.”

Sure, I would love to meet the Prime Minister and you won’t have to pay me a dime to strategize wisely and professionally, whether I meet him or not, because I actually speak to Americans from all backgrounds daily. And there are others.

Here are some examples of smart marketing strategies to combat the opposition to Israel and its leadership, real people, unsung heroes and representatives from all backgrounds and communities. The Consulate should have arranged that the prime minister meet:

Leaders and volunteers who have walked every Sunday morning through snow and heatwaves, alone or with hundreds, sometimes with hostages, their families or soldiers on #bringthemhome runs.

American lone soldiers and their families and organizations like Nerut which the office seems to ignore.

Black leaders like Bill Tingling, who runs a Holocaust education program for minority public school students or Joe Pinion, political analyst on Newsmax and CNN who spoke up for Israel before October 7th.

Board Members of organizations like Israel Bonds and One Israel Fund. Mamdani singled both Israel Bonds and One Israel Fund as his first priority to try and stop in New York.

American parents or sons and daughters of those who made Aliyah, especially since October 7th, to show that American families are appreciated for the “gift” of a growing population in Israel.

Leaders of Hillel and Chabad on Campus on colleges and universities who fight antisemitism and anti Zionism everyday within the Tri-State area.

Restaurant and Jewish storefronts owners and staff who have been targeted with graffiti, theft, vandalism and arson, who lost livelihoods and valuable possessions that can never be replaced.

These are just a few ideas that I thought of off the top of my head and without a staff or budget to create and execute them.

President Trump has said he is aware that his base is questioning his decisions with Prime Minister Netanyahu and with the entire Congress up for reelection in 2026, s0 this Bibi social media campaign might backfire in many political races.

When I was invited to meet the Prime Minister during the General Assembly week of events a few years ago, the meeting included representatives from countries benefiting from irrigation technology and building international professional relationships. It was what befitted our country, its leader, international Jewry and Zionism.

This year, we should have reminded those who hate us that without us they probably couldn’t even get to The United Nations General Assembly, as they would be without their Israeli invention - the one (of many) called Waze.

Cindy Grosz is an award winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is known as “The Jewess Patriot”. She hosts the popular “Right For America.” She is the Jewish National Spokesperson for America First Vets working on the 250th anniversary highlighting Jewish achievements within the American military.