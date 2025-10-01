I had initially meant to focus in this analysis upon a historical evolution of President Trump’s Middle East policy, especially as it has impacted upon an increasingly besieged and beleaguered 9-15 mile wide Israel.

Having been intimately involved in the study of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for over half century at higher academic, professional, and personal levels, I’ve become a somewhat seasoned and astute observer of this strategically important region of the world…

Carefully studying Arab nations and organizations involved in matters pertaining to the original 1920 Mandate of Palestine, I’ve come to focus especially on the potential differences between those Arabs who became affiliated with the leadership of Hitler’s chief officer of the Waffen SS corps for the Balkans, Hajj Amin al-Husseini and his later protege, Egyptian born Yasir Arafat, and those who became attached to Latakia, Syria born Sheikh Izz ed-din al-Qassam—Hamas.

Having earlier studied teaching materials, political platforms, philosophy, and general approaches of both major factions towards any other people (let alone kilab yahud, Jew dogs) but themselves being able to have political rights in the entire region—let alone in the area of the Mandate as Great Britain received it from the League of Nations after WWI upon the dissolution of the five-century-old Ottoman Turkish Empire which had previously ruled the 4,000 year old ancestral homeland of the Jewish People as corroborated here, I came to realize that Hamas and Arafat’s Fatah were merely flip sides of the same supremacist, rejectionist, domineering, murderous coin as far as sharing justice with any other people besides Arabs in the entire region.

Both organizations and the Arabs whom they educate and indoctrinate regard the entire region as simply being “purely Arab patrimony,” and to hell with anyone else’s legitimate historical claims and aspirations.

Hamas and Fatah/PLO/PA textbooks, schools, television stations, Imams, children camps, newspapers, maps, and so forth spew forth the same hateful rhetoric to their respective flocks.

The difference?

Since the forever anti-Israel State Department and President Clinton and his associates concocted the infamous Oslo Peace (of the grave) Accords of early 1990s, and Israel was forced to cede age-old Hebraic/Judaean lands in Bethlehem, Jericho, Mod’in, Hebron, and so forth, receiving nothing but thousands of murdered and maimed Jews in return—blown up buses, pizza parlors, teen nightclubs, Passover Seders, ice cream shops, and so forth—Israel has come to realize that neither Hamas nor the millionaire latter-day Arafatians in suits of Fatah’s Mahmoud Abbas, are realistic partners for peace.

Fatah’s crew routinely call any dealings with Israel a “Trojan Horse,” and they have been promising for years to reform and finally teach coexistence with a viable, reborn Jewish nation. Hasn’t and isn’t gonna happen. Period….

Like his genocidal Egyptian ghoul predecessor Yasir Arafat, who created the PLO with Soviet help in the 1960s, fellow millionaire Mahmoud Abbas lies through his teeth, spouting taqiyyah (deliberate obfuscation to dumb or ignorant kafir antisemitic infidels), expecting the world to constantly force Israel to cave in to the “good cops” of Fatah’s demands. And too often the American State Department and presidents have forced an isolated Jew of the Nations to succumb to this travesty.

Now, after almost two years since the equivalent of almost 40,000 American innocent civilians were brutally butchered in all sorts of unspeakable ways, Israel is being pressured to accept something less than total victory over those who microwaved Jewish infants and beheaded them, tied families together and set them afire, gang raped females of all ages, and gleefully posted photos of their exploits on the internet. This is horrendously disturbing, and click here to see why.

What other nation would be expected to put up with this wanton brutality?

Arab civilians killed were given repeated advances warning to get out of harms way vis millions of leaflets dropped, cell phones contacted, and more.

No other nation has ever done this before, wrote John Spencer, Chair of Urban Studies at West Point, to try to limit casualties among its existential enemies' population. Yet Israel gets vilified anyway….

So, with the above in mind, and, as of October 1, 2025, President Trump now coming up with yet another plan in which Hamas will probably outmaneuver him on (perhaps with Trump’s Qatari and fellow would-be Sultan Erdogan the Great of Islamist, Hamas supporting, Kurd oppressing Turkey’s assistance), and Israel will be forced to allow Hamas to live to terrorize another day. It indeed has repeatedly pledged to repeat the massacres of October 7, 2023 again and again.

The only promising aspect of this is the return of the hostages, most murdered in captivity by Hamas, and the green light given to Israel to eradicate the remainder of Hamas as its charter pledges to do to Israel and Jews everywhere if Hamas doesn’t cooperate.

Still, how do you equate the release of hundreds of murderers and wannabes for that of innocent civilians and corpses?

Allow me to now shift gears to a more hopeful future for everyone involved…except Fatah, Hamas, and other jihadi genocidal types.

There is a possible alternative to all of this nonstop mess, if only some people in power are willing to seriously explore it instead of continuing to pour billions of dollars into corrupt and hateful Arab organizations, whether Arafatian or Hamas/Islamic Jihad and such affiliated.

Highly esteemed Dr. Professor Mordechai Kedar has been in touch with very powerful sheiks in Judea and Samaria who have pledged full support of the Abraham Accords and who have about half million loyal Arab followers so far.

They hate both Hamas and the P.A. “pay to slay (Jews)” of the “moderate” Abbas.

The big question is why isn’t the Emirate of Hebron Plan being discussed openly right now?

I discovered it in the original Wall Street Journal article that I highlighted in my own earlier analysis…

Is it, unfortunately, because so much American State Department and other European kafir/dhimmi governments’s time, effort, and billions of dollars since President Clinton’s infamous Oslo Peace (of the grave) Accords have been invested in trying to reinvent the latter day Arafatians in suits of blood-soaked “pay to slay” Fatah/PLO/PA into the “good cop” side of the terror coin, with the equally blood-soaked Hamas & Co. the “bad cops?”

I have this horrible feeling that Netanyahu has now been reduced to apologizing to keep on the good side of President Trump and, while, as a NPA Independent I voted for Trump twice, I’m sometimes nauseated by his inflated ego and less than great decisions he makes but never admits to….like not insisting on Israel being part of his “deal” with the Houthis, which gained many other nations protection EXCEPT Israel… and warning, along with his mediocre choice for VP, Vance, to Israel not to attack Iran, even though it had been repeatedly blasted, including by powerful ballistic missiles, by the mullahs and their proxies numerous times earlier.

President Trump much later only agreed to go after the soon to become atomic Ayatollah after Israel finally had to act decisively on its own—despite the threats from its alleged best friend. The real threat of Iran obtaining ICBMs from China, Russia, or its North Korean allies made America now a potential nuclear target too.

Let’s now trace Trump’s Middle East policy evolution regarding all of this.

Please refer to the following analyses…

During his first term:

“By the Rivers of Babylon…” Kurdish media:

And later early in his second term…this and this

Finally, after much failed stalling for time “deal making”— except for very lucrative real estate and other perks for Trump’s point man in the region (a Mike Pompeo or David Friedman he ain’t) buddy, the far less than stellar Steve Witkoff, and perhaps some family bank accounts, courtesy of close ties to autocratic Arab petro-potentates - during his second term Trump’s actions and key appointees, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, started to take on more of his first term’s dimensions…

Lastly, before his recent shameful forcing Prime Minister Netanyahu to eat crow unfairly and innacurately and apologize to Hamas-aiding-and-abetting Qatar for doing exactly what America did in Afghanistan and Pakistan after 9/11, regarding the UN vote to create a second state for ARABISM in the original 1920 Mandate of Palestine, after today’s Jordan was created in 1922.from almost 80% of the total area, President Trump did what was necessary in refusing to jump on the almost universal anti-Israel bandwagon.

Time will tell where we are going next.

Gerald A. Honigman, a longtime senior contributing writer and columnist for Ekurd.net, is a Florida educator who has created and conducted counter-Arab propaganda programs for college youth, has lectured on numerous campuses and other platforms, and has publicly debated many Arab spokesmen. His articles and op-eds have been published in dozens of newspapers, magazines, academic journals and websites all around the world. Visit his website at Geraldahonigman.com