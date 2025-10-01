There's a “double” challenge in today's times of simply looking to the heavens and focusing on the Creator above. The Vilna Gaon notes that the two words in parsha Vayelech, "aster astir - I am hidden,” are said twice to emphasize how hidden G-d really is. On one level G-d's inherently hidden because we're in galut. But he notes the second astir refers to the end of days, when uncovering and seeking and recognizing that everything is from G-d will become extremely challenging.