I wish the prime minister great success in his meeting with President Trump today, his success is our success.

A key lesson from the October 7th massacre and the war we have been conducting since across all fronts is that Israel's security is not achieved through political agreements that are not worth the paper they are written on, or through commitments and guarantees that do not hold and governments that change, but by actions, our hold on the ground and uncompromising enforcement that depends solely on the IDF and our security apparatus.

Therefore the boundaries I conveyed to the prime minister and made clear that Religious Zionism will not compromise on less than these are as follows:

1. The genuine and complete removal of Hamas from Gaza and the full and real demilitarization of all terrorist infrastructure above and below ground.

2. The IDF will remain permanently within the perimeter, including the Philadelphi Corridor, maintain full operational freedom across the Strip, and prevent smuggling while protecting southern communities. It has been proven that no one but us can be relied on to prevent smuggling and the rearmament of terror organizations in Gaza.

3. There will be no involvement of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, not today and not in the future, not explicitly and not implicitly. Such involvement would amount to a false admission of the Authority's link to Gaza and its aspiration to establish a terror state in the Land of Israel, in Gaza, and in Judea and Samaria.

4. In line with this, there will be no mention, not even by implication, of a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel's existence. President Trump explained upon taking office better than anyone how small Israel is, like the tip of a pen compared with the huge table in the Oval Office, and how impossible it is to defend it with such narrow borders. The idea of a Palestinian state must be removed from the table forever and certainly must not be brought back through the front door and given dangerous ideological legitimacy in a right-wing government with a sympathetic Trump administration.

5. There will be no involvement of Qatar in Gaza. It is time to end Qatar's hypocrisy and double standards, as it encourages and finances terror and operates Al Jazeera, one of the most powerful and false anti-Israel propaganda machines. We do not interfere with our American friends' relations and dealings with Arab states, but regarding Israel and Gaza, Qatar must be ostracized.

6. Gaza will no longer be a prison where people are held by force illegally and immorally only to harm the State of Israel. Those who wish may leave the Strip overland via Egypt and continue their lives elsewhere that will agree to receive them.

With regard to Judea and Samaria, our expectation is to seize the historic opportunity presented by the Trump administration to remove once and for all the dangerous idea of establishing a terror state and dividing the land, to fix politically and practically that Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of sovereign Israel, and to put on the table an alternative plan for the management of the lives of Arabs in Judea and Samaria themselves without collective national aspirations seeking our destruction.

The hopes and prayers of all generations will accompany the prime minister in his important meeting, and may God assist him to faithfully represent Israel and to fortify its future in its one and only homeland.