Hundreds of soldiers wounded in the war addressed the Prime Minister this morning (Monday) in a public letter, and requested that he not agree to any plan that would bring about an end to the fighting without a clear defeat of Hamas.

The letter was initiated by members of the Wounded Veterans Forum, and was sent hours before the prime minister's meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

The writers argue that partial moves now could abandon gains that have been accumulated, and, they say, the prime minister lacks a mandate to stop the war before achieving the declared objectives. "We, the wounded soldiers, follow with great concern the talks and pressures coming from the United States regarding ending the war in Gaza. We, who were harmed in body, in soul, and who carry every day in our bodies the price of the war, we who paid a heavy price in the loss of dear and beloved friends on the battlefield, cannot remain silent. Our wounds cry out, the blood of our friends calls from the ground. Mr. Prime Minister, you do not have a mandate to stop the war now. You do not have legitimacy for partial deals, and for stagnation."

In their letter the wounded set forth a list of demands concerning the day after the decision: the release of all the hostages, preventing rule of terror in Gaza and the complete destruction of Hamas infrastructur. "This war must end only with a full and clear victory - the release of all the hostages, the total destruction of the Hamas terrorist organization, and insisting that Gaza not return to any rule of terror. Netanyahu, do not stab us in the back - we were not wounded for surrender. We demand an absolute military victory and continuation of the fighting until it happens. A total refusal to return territory or hand over gains to the enemy. Support the soldiers and the home front who sacrificed so much. We bear the scars on our bodies and souls - and commit to say aloud: do not stop midway. Until the end."

The appeal comes against the background of concern among the authors about a plan to be presented at the Netanyahu-Trump meeting, which they claim could fail to serve the war goals as defined by the government. The authors emphasize that they will continue to voice their position during the ongoing political discussions.