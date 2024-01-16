כך בית החולים אסותא נפרד מהלוחם שנפצע אנוש צילום: ללא

At Asuta Hospital, the medical staff said goodbye to Sergeant Yoav, who was released for rehabilitation after being critically wounded and losing his right leg from an anti-tank missile strike in the northern Gaza Strip about a month and a half ago.

He was taken by helicopter to the hospital where the doctors of the trauma unit had to anesthetize him and keep him on assisted breathing for about three weeks in the ICU and from there to the orthopedic department.

Today (Tuesday) he was transferred to further rehabilitation treatment. As he left the hospital, Yoav conveyed a message to the people of Israel: "Even after the rehabilitation that the nation of Israel will go through, I am confident that we will go through it successfully, united, strong, and undefeated."