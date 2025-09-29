On Sunday, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, the International Observatory of Human Rights honored the memory of Rabbi Baruch Portugali, a distinguished figure of Portuguese Sephardic lineage and ancestor of Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi, the Alter Rebbe, founder of Chabad.

The ceremony took place at the B’nai B’rith Portugal headquarters. It brought together more than one hundred members of the Portuguese Jewish community from the north, center, and south of the country.

The tribute was presented by Luís Andrade, President of the International Observatory of Human Rights, to Rabbi Eli Rosenfeld, Director of Chabad Portugal.

Accepting the honor, Rabbi Rosenfeld described it as “a deep honor to participate in this tribute in honor of Rabbi Baruch Portugali. His memory connects generations, and his enduring influence reminds us that even through exile and hardship, the light of Torah and Mitzvot can shine across centuries.”

Speakers emphasized both the multinational character of Chabad and its deep roots in the Iberian Sephardic tradition. David Garrett of the Oporto Community noted that “Chabad is further proof of the multinational nature of the Jewish family. Born in Lubavitch in Eurasia, that spiritual movement soon integrated descendants of Iberian Sephardic Jews such as Rabbi Baruch Portugali, Rabbi Yosef Karo, the author of the Shulchan Aruch, and the Baal Shem Tov.”

The ceremony also highlighted Chabad’s unique role in Jewish life worldwide. Isaac Assor of the Lisbon Community reminded attendees that the United States itself recognized this connection: “In the 18th century, they welcomed Haim Solomon, a Portuguese Jew born in Poland who became the principal financier and broker for the American Republic during the Revolutionary War; and in the 20th century, they welcomed an organization linked to Portugal called Chabad, and in honor of the Rebbe, Education and Sharing Day is celebrated in that great nation.”

For many present, the event was also about memory and continuity. Ido Itshayek of the Algarve Community reflected that “this ceremony honoring Rabbi Baruch Portugali helps us to keep the connection with the past alive, respecting those who have contributed significantly to the world through actions, works and ideas, inspiring future generations.”

The tribute placed Rabbi Portugali among the great guardians of Jewish tradition, embodying the resilience of Portuguese Jewry and its ability to transform adversity into spiritual light.

On this milestone occasion, his memory was honored not only as part of Portuguese heritage but also as part of the global story of Chabad, whose influence today spans six continents.