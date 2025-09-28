Iran’s Crown Prince, Reza Pahlavi, on Sunday welcomed the United Nations’ reimposition of snapback sanctions on Iran, calling the move “a long-overdue acknowledgment” of the regime’s irredeemable nature.

“The UN’s reimposition of snapback sanctions on the Islamic Republic is a long-overdue acknowledgment that the regime is incapable of reform or rehabilitation, despite the international community’s best efforts,” Pahlavi said in a statement. He placed full responsibility for the sanctions and their consequences on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and what he termed “his criminal regime,” which he accused of dragging Iran “from prosperity to isolation” over the past 46 years.

While acknowledging that sanctions alone will not halt the regime’s aggression, Pahlavi emphasized their strategic value: “They deprive it of vital resources used for repression at home and terror abroad.” He described the sanctions as “a victory for all those who have long called for maximum pressure on this regime,” asserting that they send “an unmistakable signal” against nuclear blackmail and appeasement.

Pahlavi concluded with a call to action, urging free nations to go beyond the snapback mechanism. “Designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, isolate the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism economically and diplomatically, and provide maximum support to the Iranian people in their fight for freedom and democracy,” he said. “The Iranian people deserve no less.”